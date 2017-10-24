Tuesday, 24 October 2017 07:30 GMT

Saudi- Minister of Energy meets with Swedish Minister of European Affairs and Trade

Riyadh, Safar 04, 1439, October 24, 2017, SPA -- Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources has held a meeting with Ann Linde, the Swedish Minister for EU Affairs and Trade.
The meeting dealt with the areas of cooperation and investment and the holding of partnerships between the two countries in the sectors of industry, mining, renewable energy and sustainable development, in addition to exchanging experiences, conducting various researches and studies, and encouraging the private sector in both countries.
