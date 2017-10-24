Morocco- Moroccan Business Union Condemns Algerian FM's Drug Trafficking Accusations Against Local Banks

(MENAFN - Morocco World News) Rabat – La Confédération Générale des Entreprises du Maroc (CGEM), Morocco's business union, has condemned the accusations made by the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, , that and the state-run airline company are money and transporting drugs.

" carries something other than just passengers," said on Friday during a meeting of Algerian business leaders, after disparaging Morocco's continental economic strategy.

described the statements of the Algerian official "irresponsible" and "defamatory."

The union of Moroccan companies also said that by making the claims, Messahel insulted the intelligence of his fellow countrymen, especially economic actors, who are aware of the efficiency of the partnership model that has installed with its African counterparts.

"These serious and unfounded statements also constitute an attack on the sovereignty of African states and their governance, regulatory and security institutions," noted CGEM.

The federation assured that Moroccan banks operate according to international standards and are now present in more than 20 African countries.

CGEM highlighted what it called a "major role" played by (RAM) in setting an airline connectivity, through which 2 million passengers from 27 African countries are transported per year.

The Moroccan airline company's commitment to linking African countries, CGEM said, is highlighted by the fact that it was the only company that maintained its flights to the African nations stricken by Ebola in 2015.

's statements prompted RAM to issue a statement denouncing the Algerian chief diplomat's "slanderous" and "ignorant" insinuations.

"The slanderous remarks of the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs show a total ignorance of the sector," said RAM. "Air traffic is a highly regulated environment by highly-qualified international bodies."

The company stated it would defend its reputation and that of its clients by "all legal means" possible.

