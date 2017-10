(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Republic of Sudan, Field Marshal Omar Hassan Al Bashir arrived yesterday in Doha for an official visit to the State of Qatar. Bashir and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Minister of Culture and Sports H E Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali, Qatar's Ambassador to Sudan H E Rashid Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi and Sudan's Ambassador to Qatar H E Fatah Al Rahman Ali Mohammed Omar.

