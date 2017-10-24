Qatar opens new HQ of Military Attache Office in Washington DC

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The Ministry of Defence opened yesterday the new headquarters of the military attache' office of the of the State of Qatar in Washington DC.

In a press statement, the Directorate of Moral Guidance at the Ministry of Defence said the new headquarters of the military attache is a new approach to defence relations with the United States of America.

It further strengthens cooperation and integration between the Qatari armed forces and its US counterpart, the statement said.

The new headquarters of military attache and its system will further strengthen the unique historical ties between the two countries and enhance the operational exchange between the armed forces of the two countries in combating terrorism and extremism and achieving stability in the region, the statement added.

The office of the military attache in Washington is the first phase of enhancing of the level of engagement between the Ministry of Defence in Qatar and US military institutions, as a new office of the military attache' for the West Coast will be opened soon in Los Angeles.

