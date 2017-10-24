Qatar-Turkey Supreme Strategic Committee session opens in Ankara

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: The third session of the Supreme Strategic Committee at the ministerial level between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkey was held in Ankara yesterday. The meeting was co-chaired by Qatar's Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Foreign Minister discussed with his Turkish counterpart the relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields, and reviewed the outcome of the meeting of senior officials of the Supreme Strategic Committee between the two countries, which was held in Doha on September 28, 2017. The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

At the outset of the meeting, Foreign Minister extended thanks and gratitude to the Republic of Turkey for its supportive stance on the Kuwaiti mediation and rejection of the siege on Qatar, stressing Qatar's belief in the necessity of dialogue to resolve the Gulf crisis.

The Foreign Minister commended the success of the Turkish Government in hosting the second session of the Supreme Strategic Committee, which resulted in the signing of 14 bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding.

For his part, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that his country is exerting intensive efforts, and continues its diplomatic efforts and meetings with the parties to the Gulf crisis to resolve the issue as soon as possible, praising Qatar's positive attitude in this regard.

The Turkish Foreign Minister noted that the relations between the two brotherly countries are developing in various fields, stressing the importance of maintaining this high level of relations through deepening the existing cooperation.

