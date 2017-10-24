Qatar- President of Turkey meets Foreign Minister

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, yesterday met with Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings of Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Turkish President as well as his wishes of more progress and prosperity to the Turkish people. The President of Turkey entrusted the Foreign Minister to convey his greetings to H H the Emir, wishing him good health and happiness and Qatari people further progress and prosperity.



MENAFN2310201700630000ID1095978580