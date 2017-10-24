Qatar- Josoor Institute holds workshop on sustainability

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Josoor Institute, along with its founder the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and the Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD), held a key sustainability workshop titled ‘Carbon Neutrality of Organizations and Events'.

The workshop was attended by over 100 delegates and is one of multiple initiatives led by the SC's sustainability department to engage society for advancing the climate actions to create a legacy. Sessions were organized to build awareness about climate actions from a regional perspective, developing GHG inventory for organizations and events, mitigating carbon through various reduction strategies and offsetting carbon through high quality projects.

All delegates were professionals working in Qatar representing a wide range of organizations in different sectors, including transportation, oil and gas, power, waste management, manufacturing and event management. They actively took part in the discussions during various sessions and provided positive feedback on overall organization and contents of the workshop.

The SC has collaborated with GORD on multiple occasions to develop the host countrys strategy for delivering a highly sustainable and carbon neutral tournament. Carbon neutrality is a major component of this strategy along with advance climate actions such as an engaging society and creating an empowered carbon management platform to enable the carbon neutrality.

MENAFN2310201700630000ID1095978522