Qatar- Hefty fines for violating public hygiene law

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday issued Law No 18 of 2017 on Public Hygiene which imposes QR25,000 fine and one-year jail or one of them for leaving, dumping, or disposing of waste at undesignated places among other clauses.

The law, consisting 20 articles, also stipulates a fine of up to QR10,000 on spitting at public places. The law imposes a fine of up to QR10,000 and a jail term of up to six months for littering in public places.

The law prohibits dumping, abandoning and waste disposal in public places, fields, roads, streets, corridors, alleys, sidewalks, squares, parks, picnic places, beaches, plot of land, rooftop of buildings, walls, balconies, skylights, corridors, squares, facades of homes and buildings, parking lots adjacent to these buildings sidewalks and other places, both public and private.

The owners and occupants of buildings must maintain the cleanliness of their yards, corridors, rooftops, facades, parking spaces and adjacent sidewalks.

The law prohibits spitting in public places, squares, roads, streets, corridors, alleys, sidewalks, squares, parks, public parks and beaches. It also prohibits to urinate or defecate at undesignated places The law also bans occupying roads, streets, alleys, sidewalks, squares and public parking lots with abandoned vehicles, equipment, machinery or making temporary facility makeshift or fixed one without permission from the municipality concerned.

The municipality can seize the erring vehicles or machinery. If the owner fails in claiming the seized equipment within six months from the date of seizure after paying the fine, municipality has right to auction it after notifying the violator, in a bid to collect the due amounts and its expenses. The remaining amount will be given to the owner.

Breeding livestock or birds for commercial purpose in homes and other undesignated places is also prohibited.

If any of these animals or birds are being bred for non-commercial purposes, the occupants of these houses or places are required to maintain the necessary hygiene to prevent the development of odors, pickup the waste and fill them in containers prepared for this purpose, and take it to the place designated by the municipality.

The law asks the owners of shops for selling animals or birds, to showcase as much as they were approved by the Department, and they must get rid of waste and take precautions to prevent the inconvenience or developing any type of odors from the shop, and to maintain necessary hygiene for public health.

It stipulates that the occupants of houses, buildings, office owners, establishments, shops, industrial and others shall keep their waste in separate containers.

The law says that the municipality concerned will carry all types of cleaning work including collecting, transporting, unloading and disposing of waste. It can also recycle or reuse it. All or some of these operations may be assigned to one or more contractors according to the provisions of the law. The contractor shall be responsible for picking the garbage in its area.

As per the law, the waste transporting vehicles shall be covered tightly, to avoid leakage or falling.

The law stipulates that the owners of the buildings located in areas lacking sewerage system must establish sanitary drainage facilities in accordance with the requirements determined by the municipality. In case of violation, the municipality shall rectify the errors at the expense of the owner and charge additionally 25 percent of total cost.

The law stipulates that the landlords of the plots of land and abandoned buildings should maintain necessary hygiene. The owners of such facilities are asked to fence it otherwise the Municipality will do it at the expense of violator with 25 percent additional charges.

MENAFN2310201700630000ID1095978521