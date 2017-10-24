Qatar- Winter vegetable markets to open from Thursday

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Winter vegetable markets are set to open from Thursday, offering fresh vegetables to the customers coming straight from the local farms at attractive prices. A total of 80 farms will offer fresh vegetable in the markets, announced the Ministry of Municipality and Environment yesterday.

To cater the big number of customers, the Ministry said it is going to open three new winter markets in Al Ruwais, Al Shihaniya and Al Sailiya soon this season. The new areas will witness the participation of 50 Qatari farms, bringing the total number of farms participating in all the areas to 130 Qatari farms.

The existing annual winter markets, run by the Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry, are located at Al Mazrouah (Near Umm Salal), Al Khor-Dhakhira and Al Wakrah.

These farms serve as platform for farmers to market their products directly to the customers without middlemen. It helps the customers to get fresh agricultural produce at reasonable prices. After big success of the winter markets during past five seasons, the Ministry is preparing to start construction of shaded structures for three new markets at Al Ruwais, Al Shihaniya and Al Sailiya within few days.

The markets operate on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, as well as the livestock field and animal feed stores, continue to operate throughout the week during the same times.

The participating farms have made special preparation for this season to showcase verities of high quality vegetables from greenhouses and those produced through hydroponic system and organic vegetables.

Many other local products like honey, dairy products, eggs and fish will also be available at the markets to meet the needs of customers looking for high quality local products.

Some participating companies will also offer varieties of fresh fruits at reasonable price to attract the customers.

The winter markets made remarkable achievements during past five seasons and attracted huge number of customers. About 17,000 tonnes of fresh local vegetables were sold during previous seasons. The markets succeeded in building trust among the customers by offering fresh high quality produce at lower prices compared to other markets in the country.

The sale of local vegetables at winter markets surged six times at 5,383 tonnes last year (2016-17 season) from 884 tonnes on first year (2012-13).

