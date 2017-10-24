Qatar and Turkey to further boost healthcare ties

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) By Fazeena Saleem / The Peninsula

Turkey is seeking to further boost cooperation with Qatar in health and pharmaceutical sectors, says Fikret Ozer, Ambassador of Turkey to Qatar. The country is also looking forward to build on its existing partnerships with Qatar in the field of aviation, trade and investments.

'Turkey as the country with advanced health services, we are looking for new cooperation Qatar and Qatar's Minister of Public Health will soon visit Turkey. Areas of common interest in the health sector will be discussed between the ministers both countries during the visit, said Ozer speaking on the sidelines of an event held at the Turkish Hospital in Doha yesterday.

He also said that Turkey is looking forward to promote health tourism among people in Qatar by highlighting the unique treatment methods such as the ‘hot springs' in the country.

'Turkey is looking at regional countries for medical tourism as the country has specialised in the health sector. Turkey has different strategies such as hot springs being used for treatment. We would like people in Qatar to experience such treatment, said Ozer.

Also a delegation will soon visit Qatar to explore opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector in Qatar. 'Pharmaceutical sector is another area that Turkey wants to contribute in Qatar. Some pharmaceutical companies will visit here in December to seek cooperation in this field, said Ozer. The trade volume between Qatar and Turkey reached $750m in 2016. Among the total trade export from Turkey to Qatar was approximately $500m and export from Qatar to Turkey amounted to nearly $250m.

'We are importing petro-chemical products from Qatar while there are numerous products exported from Turkey to Qatar. In 2017 the exports to Qatar has dramatically increased, after the illegal siege was imposed by blockade countries. The export from Turkey to Qatar has also expanded as new products such as construction material are being shipped to the country. Also some companies will soon start operating in Qatar to boost local production, said Ozer.

He also said that the newly-announced land trade route through Turkey, Iran and Qatar will be a boost to the bilateral trade. 'We are bringing many products here, but there is no land route between Turkey and Qatar. But now there is a cooperation between Qatar and Iran and Turkey and there will be a new route between these countries. Soon we are going to announce an agreement between the countries and it will by relevant ministers, said Ozer.

Further, the upcoming Istanbul Grand Airport is expected to enhance aviation ties between Turkey and Qatar. 'In October to coincide with the 94th National Day, a new airport will open in Istanbul. This airport will be biggest in the region. This will enhance the services by Qatar Airways and Turkish Airways , said Ozer.

MENAFN2310201700630000ID1095978519