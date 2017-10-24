Qatar- Rhino, elephant poaching declines in Namibia

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Namibia recorded fewer cases of rhino and elephant poaching this year compared to recent years, the southern African nation's minister of environment and tourism said yesterday. Namibia has one of the largest black rhino populations in the world but is under threat from the lucrative market in rhino horn. So far this year, 27 rhinos were poached compared to 60 last year and 95 in 2015, environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta told reporters. Twenty elephants have been poached since January compared to 101 in 2016 and 49 a year before. 'More resources have been allocated to fight poaching, Shifeta said.





