Coming soon: Entrepreneur visas in Abu Dhabi free zone

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is holding talks with the government on the issuance of a visa exclusively for entrepreneurs and startups to come to Abu Dhabi and start operations with ease, a senior official said on Monday.



Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dhaher bin Dhaher, CEO for Registration Authority at ADGM, said all people who will be a part of the ADGM community would be eligible for the visa. "We are working to make it much easier for startups."



Since the ADGM is a free zone, the visa will be valid for three years. On whether this visa is only for ADGM-based entities and entrepreneurs, he said: "I focus only on the ADGM. We are working on the visa right now, doing it step by step."



Saeed Amidi, CEO of Plug and Play, said entrepreneurs coming to the UAE are facing a big challenge due to visas. "There are many startups who don't have salary payment records. Therefore, they are facing challenges in terms of visas," he said, urging authorities to make the visa process smoother for FinTech startups.



