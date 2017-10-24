Dh259 million infrastructure projects underway in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Two major infrastructure projects worth Dh259 million - Al Mamoura and Al Maqta Canal - are progressing as planned in the UAE Capital, announced authoritieson Monday.

Abu Dhabi General Services Company 'Musanada' has revealed, in cooperation with the Department of Transport and the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, that the work will eventually be handed over as per the agreed plans to Musanada's strategic partners.

"The overall cost is Dh259 million for both projects. Works on the Dh147-million Al Mamoura project include internal roads and infrastructure at Sector East 25, while the cost of the Al Maqta Canal (Al Qana) will be Dh112 million," said Saleh Al Sheibah Al Mazrouei, Musanada's Acting Roads and Infrastructure Executive Director.

Concerning the Al Mamoura project, Al Mazrouei explained: "Stretching over 63,000 square meters, Al Mamoura project is considered as one of the critical projects inside Abu Dhabi City, particularly in light of its unique location at Sector 25 within Abu Dhabi Island, together with the important services it will eventually deliver to the future residents of the area."

He pointed out that the works of the project include construction of the necessary infrastructure for the residential buildings envisaged to be constructed including 176 villas, three mosques, four parks, 11 utility stations, two commercial buildings, a government building, a school, a community center, a spa, a telecommunication tower, five car parking facilities and a military site.

The works also comprise construction of an 11.5 kilometer internal road network, as well as potable water, storm water, irrigation, sewerage, lighting and telecommunication networks.

Afraa Al Hajeri, Head of Infrastructure Section at Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), said: "These projects will help meet the needs of the local community within integrated residential complexes with highest levels of welfare and wellbeing."

Quality raw materials meeting the sustainability requirements have been used for the projects, featuring a longer life cycle than those traditionally used, in order to ensure they are used for longer periods following their installation, ultimately reducing periodical maintenance costs.

In addition, such materials are recyclable, ensuring preservation of resources and protection of the environment.

The project will also be supplied with LED lighting equipment, which will reduce energy consumption.

Al Maqta Canal is expected to be handed over during the first quarter of 2018.

Abdullah Al Sahi, Executive Director - Planning and Infrastructure Sector, the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities (DUPM), said: "These two projects represent an achievement that affirms Abu Dhabi's commitment to provide highest quality living standards for all residents."

"DUPM will continue to improve quality of life by providing integrated and interconnected urban communities by means of sustainable and safe roads, as well as harmonious and urban open and public spaces."

