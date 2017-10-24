Another satellite entry over UAE skies likely today

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In case you missed last week's fiery , here's another rare opportunity for you.



In a tweet by the UAE Space Agency, an expired satellite was expected to enter the atmosphere on Monday at around 6.15pm, and there was a likelihood of it being seen from some Arab countries, including UAE.



"An expired satellite is expected to enter the atmosphere at 6.15 pm, which may be seen from some Arab countries, including the UAE," Dr. Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said.



Last week, the Progress Module M07 SL-4 R/B, a Russian cargo spacecraft used to re-supply the International Space Station (ISS), entered the Earth's atmosphere, and was seen as a fireball zooming across the sky in most Gulf countries.



Visuals of the fireball had social media users going crazy over the unusual object. But Hasan Al Hariri, CEO of Dubai Astronomy Group, clarified later that it was, in fact, space junk -- and not a meteor, falling plane, or asteroid, like many thought.

MENAFN2310201700490000ID1095978413