Oman- Football: Tough challenge for our boys, says Jaber

(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Oman's U19 football coach Rasheed Jaber has said that upcoming Asian U19 Qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, will be a tough challenge for his boys.

The qualifiers will be played from October 31-November 8.

Speaking to Muscat Daily ahead of team's departure on Tuesday, Jaber, a former national senior team coach, said, 'We are in a tough group with two more teams from the Gulf region – UAE and Bahrain. We play a similar style of football and each teams know about each other strengths and weaknessess.

'Nepal and hosts Kyrgyz Republic are the other two teams. Only the topper among the ten groups advances along with the best five second-placed teams.'

Jaber said that his boys have prepared well for the past few months by playing a series of friendly games in Oman and abroad.

Oman had recently taken part in a four-nation tournament in China that included national teams of Mexico, Tajikistan and the hosts. And recently, Oman had hosted an international tournament that saw the participation of Egypt and Syria. Egypt had won the title while Oman finished second with a 2-1 win over Syria.

Oman's fixtures: October 31: vs UAE, November 2: vs Kyrgyz Republic, Nov 6: vs Bahrain, Nov 8: vs Nepal.

