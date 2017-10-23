KFAED's chief reiterates Kuwait's efforts to fight diseases in Africa

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salim Al-Muzn

KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's support to fighting disease in Africa, through Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), embodies the country's vision for achieving sustainable development and dignified living conditions for people in the continent.

KFAED's Director-General, Abdulwahab Al Bader made the statement to KUNA Monday on the sidelines of the first meeting of a program on the elimination of marginalized tropical diseases in Africa.

Kuwait has always been keen on backing developing countries, providing them with all possible assistance, he said.

The program, being held in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) will cover up to 47 African countries suffering from the diseases. Some 300-400 million people will benefit from the scheme, Al Bader added.

This first meeting seeks to muster sums of money to provide the badly-needed drugs.

It will also try to develop means to eventually eliminate the tropical diseases, without the continuous use of medications, the KFED chief said.

According to Al Bader, Kuwait is a major supporter of the fruitful efforts to overcome "river blindness", which is nearly eliminated.

The gathering is part of KFAED and other Arab funds' cooperation with the WHO, to eradicate the marginalized tropical diseases on the continent, he said.

KFAED pledged USD 5 million to working programs, one already presented last year. By the end of the current meeting, the fund and the WHO will sign an agreement to provide USD 4 million.

Kuwait's contribution, through KFAED, to fighting diseases goes back to 1974 when the fund financed the first and the second programs to eliminate "river blindness.(end) skm.ht.aas.msa

