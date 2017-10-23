Cabinet reaffirms solidarity with Min. Sheikh Mohammad in grilling

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Dr. Faleh Al-Azab has voiced the cabinet's solidarity with Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah in the grilling motion submitted against the latter by MPs Riyadh Al-Adsani and Dr. Abdul-Kareem Al-Kandari.



The government will deal with the grilling motion in line with the constitutional frameworks, Al-Azab told KUNA after the weekly cabinet meeting on Monday He confirmed that they would reply to the points of the grilling "according to the constitution and the rules regulating the relations between the Executive and Legislative Powers." The minister also reiterated that the government extends a hand for cooperation with the National Assembly for the good of the nation and the citizens.



Meanwhile, Al-Azab said the cabinet reviewed during today's meeting the government's arrangements for the Second Session of the 15th Legislative Term to be inaugurated by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday. (end) jy.msa

