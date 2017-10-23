Kuwait- Cabinet notified about special panel to examine house cleaners' costs

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Minister of Commerce and Industry, the Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Khaled Al-Roudhan, said on Monday that the cabinet was informed about forming a panel to examine house servants' costs.



The committee comprises representatives of the ministries of commerce, foreign and internal affairs, Public Authority for Manpower and the union for domestic labor recruitment offices.



Minister Al-Roudhan said in a statement to KUNA after the weekly cabinet session that forming the panel aimed at discussing costs of recruiting the domestic servants.



The panel will prepare a report about costs of the house cleaners from various countries.



The ministry of commerce, which will examine the rates, will specify the costs if it finds that the recruitment offices' charges are unreasonably high. (end) jy.rk

MENAFN2310201700710000ID1095977374