(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan issued the following: In the name of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the gracious Al-Sabah Family, the Amiri Diwan expresses deep gratitude to citizens and residents who have offered their condolence on demise of Sheikh Abdulelah Abdullah Saud Al-Malek Al-Sabah. (end) asa.rk

