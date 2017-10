(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met at Emiri Diwan yesterday with President the Brookings Institution, Strobe Talbott and his accompanying delegation, who called on the Emir to greet him on the occasion of his visit to Qatar. The meeting discussed a number of topics of common interest.

MENAFN2310201700630000ID1095975308