FIACS chief slams plans to tarnish image of Qatar

Geneva: Mourad Mazar, president of the International Federation Against Sport Corruption (FIACS), has warned entities and organizations against the politicization of sport at the global arena and dragging it into domestic and foreign conflicts. During a visit to some African and European countries, Mazar called for fighting all kinds of sport corruption on which FIACS's policy was based on.

He said after a series of meetings that some parties are working on a program or initiative to tarnish the image of Qatar and try to underline the 2022 World Cup.

Mazar reacted strongly to this plan and stressed standing in the way of any entity, organization or activists who plan to distort the image of any country and undermine the stability of sport. He affirmed that FIACS will be on the lookout and will not seize to clean the world sports arena.

