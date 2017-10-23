Monday, 23 October 2017 03:24 GMT

Qatar- Prime Minister praises Dr. Al Kawari

Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani met yesterday with H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and Interior Minister commended the great efforts exerted by Dr. Al Kawari during the competition for the post of Director-General of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in its last elections this month, praising his superiority over all candidates in the first four rounds and his honorable representation in those elections, which reflected the distinguished international presence of the State of Qatar.

For his part, Dr. Al Kawari expressed his gratitude for the great confidence placed in him by the State of Qatar by selecting him as a candidate for the Unesco elections. He also noted the great support he has received since the announcement of his candidacy until the last round of the elections.

