Renowned singer Atif Aslam to perform live in Qatar

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) By Mahtab Gheblehzadeh | The Peninsula Online

Doha: Pakistani singer, renowned for his numerous superhit Bollywood songs, Atif Aslam will be in Qatar to mesmerize and capture the hearts of his fans on November 17.

The award-winning artist will be performing for the second time in Doha since his last visit in July 2010 at Ritz Carlton. He along with his team will be performing live at the Asian Town amphitheatre at 5pm.

Organised by Impression Events, the tickets for the musical night are priced between QR75 and QR2000. The organisers have also various discounts to offer for VIP group bookings.

The tickets for the event can be purchased at qtickets or the organiser's office on C-Ring road.

Awarded with the fourth-highest civilian honour of Pakistan the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Aslam can be considered among the most popular singers in India. Along with numerous albums to his credit, his most Bollywood songs have gone on to become chartbusters.

His most popular songs include Tere Bin from Doorie (album), Pehli Nazar Mein from Race and Tu Chahiye from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He continues to reign supreme as the most sought after singer of his generation.

