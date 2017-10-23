Qatar Airways Cargo wins two awards in Asia

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Airways Cargo has announced that it won two prestigious awards in Asia. The cargo carrier won the 'Overall Carrier of the Year' award at the highly anticipated Payload Asia Gala and Awards Ceremony held in Singapore.

Qatar Airways Cargo was also presented with the 'Best Cargo Airline in Customer Services' award at a glittering gala organised by the India Cargo Awards in Ahmedabad.

In a statement, Qatar Airways Cargo said that these highly anticipated awards events, well-represented by the air cargo community globally, celebrate industry excellence and recognise leaders in air freight for their commitment to outstanding service and achievements in the global air cargo industry.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said "Qatar Airways will continue to seek new opportunities to invest in and grow our cargo business, to benefit not only our customers but the air cargo industry as a whole. Receiving these accolades amidst the current regional diplomatic crisis also accentuates the airline's resilience in the face of these challenges, and demonstrates our market leadership and commitment to customer service and innovation."

Qatar Airways Cargo was awarded the 'Overall Carrier of the Year' for a second year in a row. The award recognises its market leadership, operational performance, value proposition, innovation and other key factors that set it apart from other carriers.

The India Cargo Awards support, promote and develop the Indian cargo industry by identifying and rewarding excellence and inspiring air freight stakeholders to continuously raise the standards of product and service offering. The awards are presented across two tiers, 'North and East' and 'West and South' with the 'North and East' edition set to take place in December 2017.

Qatar Airways Cargo recently welcomed its first Boeing 747-8F and its thirteenth Boeing 777F as part of its expansion strategy to offer its customers a young and modern fleet across a truly global network.

The award-winning cargo carrier's portfolio of distinctive products currently includes QR Pharma, QR Fresh, QR Live and QR Express offering efficiency and compliance in the handling of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and perishable cargo, transportation of live animals as well as time-critical shipments.

MENAFN2310201700630000ID1095975304