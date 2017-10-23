Saudi Research and Marketing Group gains a controlling stake in financial media service Argaam

(MENAFN)The Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG) gained a controlling stake in the Argaam Investment and Trading Company that publishes an online financial news service.



Argaam.com is the site that Agraam owns which delivers financial markets news and macroeconomic trends in Saudi Arabia. It also owns the news gateway Akhbaar24.com.



Prince Badr bin Abdullah Al-Saud, the SRMG Chairman has indicated that this step will help smooth the way to a "brighter future" for the digital content business in Saudi Arabia.



This agreement will form part plans by SRMG to extend its range of specialized content.



