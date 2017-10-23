Turkish Air Force kills over 40 PKK militants in northern Iraq

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Air Force killed 47 militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq as a result of an air operation, the Turkish General Staff said in a message Oct. 23.

"The air operations were launched in Iraq's northern Zap region on October 18," the message said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:

MENAFN2310201701870000ID1095975062