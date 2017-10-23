Almarai reports flat profit in Q3

(MENAFN) The Gulf's largest dairy company, Saudi Arabia's Almarai, reported a flat third-quarter net profit on Sunday, and will be taking measures of caution during the year to reinstate its market conditions.



During the three months prior to September 20, Almarai made a profit of 667 million riyals compared to a revised quarterly profit of 664.3 million riyals in the same period of last year, according to a bourse statement.



Almarai would make 620.75 riyals on average according to a forecast survey from four analysts.



