Almarai reports flat profit in Q3

10/23/2017 9:59:54 AM

(MENAFN) The Gulf's largest dairy company, Saudi Arabia's Almarai, reported a flat third-quarter net profit on Sunday, and will be taking measures of caution during the year to reinstate its market conditions.

During the three months prior to September 20, Almarai made a profit of 667 million riyals compared to a revised quarterly profit of 664.3 million riyals in the same period of last year, according to a bourse statement.

Almarai would make 620.75 riyals on average according to a forecast survey from four analysts.

