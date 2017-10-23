License agreement to be signed between DFM and Nasdaq Dubai

(MENAFN) A license agreement was signed between Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai, states that future contracts linked with DFM General Index (DFMGI) will be traded on Nasdeq Dubai's equity futures market.





The first-of-its-kind launch in the region of the index futures is a major element of the exchanges' joint strategy to offer institutional and retail investors tempting new investment opportunities in addition to a wider range of products, Nadaq Dubai stated.





Trading of DFMGI futures is expected to begin later this year with the support of leading UAE brokers, targeted at professional and institutional investors to enable them to take a macro view on the DFM market, due to its commitment to regulatory approval, according to the statement.



Chairman of DFM, Essa Kazim said, "The diversification of products range and offering new investment opportunities to our enormous investor base is one of the main pillars of DFM's strategy 2021".

