Monday, 23 October 2017 07:37 GMT

img

Saudi construction companies prepared for digital transformation

10/23/2017 9:55:10 AM

(MENAFN) Saudi construction companies aspire the year 2018 to be the tipping point for digital transformation, guaranteeing the SR178 billion (USD47.4 billion) worth of projects can be completed on-time and on-budget, according to the industry experts.


Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020 are advancing complex projects, including high-speed rail, airports, as well as seaports, experts said during a major industry event.

The largest construction show in the kingdom, The Saudi Build, kicks off today (October 23) and run for the next three days.

MENAFN2310201700450000ID1095974613


Saudi construction companies prepared for digital transformation

Tags

Comments

No comment

Category

Business/Finance
Real Estate/Construction

Date

Search