fDi Magazine recognizes Sohar Freezone

(MENAFN) The part of the UK's Financial Times publishing group, fDi Magazine, has recognized Oman's Sohar Freezone for awards in two of its 'Free Zone of the Year' categories.



The jury from fDi Magazine has recognized Sohar for the third year in a row, in the 'Infrastructure Improvements' and the 'Energy Independence' categories and received recommendations from fDi Magazine editor, Courtney Fingar, during a short ceremony held at Emirate Towers in Dubai last week.





CEO of Sohar Freezone, Jamal Aziz, said, "We are immensely proud to have received these two awards, particularly as they are benchmarked against best-in-class free zone facilities from around the world".



