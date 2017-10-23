Morocco's Sofiane Boufal Scores Solo Masterpiece Goal For Southampton

(MENAFN - Morocco World News)

Rabat – Moroccan midfielder scored a masterpiece goal against West Bromwich Albion. Boufal scored a late goal against opponent, giving Southampton a victory on Saturday's Premier League Match.

The 24-year old attacking midfielder entered the game in the 81st minute and dazzled the team's fans with a magical goal only three minutes after he left the substitutes' bench.

Boufal ran the green field using his magnificent dribbling skills, leaving three defenders of the opponent on their backsides. Two defenders of the West Brom's team ran into each other as Boufal went on to net his memorable goal.

The French-born made his debut with in March 2016 in a 1-O African Cup of Nations qualification victory against Cape Verde. He also made two appearances with the Moroccan team in 2017 in two friendly matches against Tunisia and Burkina Faso.

