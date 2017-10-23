Oman, UAE to host electric vehicles road trip next year

(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- To accelerate the usage of electric vehicles (EV) in the Middle East, an EV road trip is being organised across Oman and the UAE fromJanuary 18-26, 2018.

The second EV road trip in the Middle East by Global EVRT will start onJanuary 18, 2018from Abu Dhabi at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES). It is part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global platform dedicated to support renewable energy and clean technology.

The nine-day trip across Oman and the UAE will include the opening of new electric vehicle charging stations along the route as well as opening up new roads to electric vehicle owners.

The rally will enter Oman from Al Ain and arrive in Muscat via Ibri. It will exit the sultanate via Khatmat Malaha border passing through Fujairah, Ras al Khaimah and ending in Dubai.

Those interested can now register to join the adventure for the full nine days, or for one of the two stages. 'As well as enjoying the breathtaking scenery in the two countries, the road trip will stop for sustainability focused site visits along the way,' the company stated.

As the launch partner for the Electric Vehicle Road Trip Middle East, the World Future Energy Summit will host The Mobility Conference in collaboration with Global EVRT and CleanTechnica, a site for cleantech news. As part of the three-day programme, the event will showcase a variety of electric vehicles. Industry experts will take part in detailed discussions on the future of mobility for the creation of smart and sustainable societies.

Ben Pullen, managing director of Global EVRT, said, 'We are thrilled to be back in the Middle East, after successful electric vehicle road trips and mobility conferences in the UAE and Europe earlier this year. The rate at which electric vehicles are progressing in the Middle East, and in the UAE especially, is very exciting. We aim to expand and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles even further through our events, aligning with the inspiring sustainability initiatives of the UAE government.

'After showcasing at the World Future Energy Summit 2017 we are now very happy to be launching our Electric Vehicle Road Trip Middle East from WFES 2018, to be alongside the key players in the energy industries.'

Visitfor more details on the rally.

