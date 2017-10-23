Qatar- QIB launches new Misk Savings Account

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading Islamic Bank, has launched the Misk Savings Account, a new type of savings account that combines the benefit of savings with the excitement of weekly cash prizes and quarterly profit payout.

The Misk Account is designed to encourage saving by building and rewarding positive financial habits, and continues QIB's leadership in delivering tailor-made Islamic products and services that satisfy the financial needs of all banking customers in Qatar.

Customers who open a Misk Savings Account will have the chance to win exciting prizes on a weekly basis. Every week, five lucky winners will be rewarded with cash prizes worth QR10,000 each, while one lucky winner will win a grand prize draw for QR1,000,000 by November 2018.

'The launch of the Misk Savings Account is a continuation of our efforts and commitment to provide customers with convenient financial solutions. We recognise the importance of fostering a saving culture within society and the Misk Account does that by offering our customers the chance to be rewarded for their savings on a weekly basis. said D Anand General Manager of QIB's Personal Banking Group.

All Qatari citizens and residents are eligible to open a Misk Account for themselves or their minor children.

A minimum of QR 2,000 is required to open the account, with customers having to maintain a minimum monthly balance of QR 10,000 to be eligible for the weekly draws.

To qualify for the grand prize draw, the customer must open the account three months prior to the draw and maintain a minimum of QR 10,000 for each of those months. Every additional QR 10,000 earns the customer one more chance in the draw.

When opening a Misk Account, customers will also receive a free debit card, free e-statement as well as access to QIB's new Mobile Banking App and internet banking platform.

