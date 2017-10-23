Kuwait- Egyptian and his spouse turn bedroom into a boxing ring

(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Oct 22: An Egyptian man and his spouse were questioned at a police station in Hawalli area to determine the cause of a violent dispute that led the couple to turn their bedroom into a boxing ring, Al-Rai daily reports. The Operations Room of the Ministry of Interior received a distress call about a fight in a neighboring flat and securitymen went to the scene, resolved the issue, and led the couple to the area police station. The woman insisted on filing a case against the husband, so she obtained medical report to support her complaint.

MENAFN2210201700960000ID1095974071