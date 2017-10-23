Kuwaiti girl threatened to scandalize

(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Oct 22: A Kuwaiti youth was arrested for blackmailing a Kuwaiti girl and threatening to scandalize her by sending her photos to her father, reports Al-Anba daily. The victim told securitymen that her photographs were in the cellphone of her boyfriend who admitted that his cellphone was stolen.

Detectives from Cybercrimes Department conducted investigation which revealed that her boyfriend's friend had stolen the cellphone and blackmailed the girl. The so-called friend was referred to the concerned authorities for necessary legal action.

