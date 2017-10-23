Kuwait- 'Modern ways used to track liquor, drug runners'

(MENAFN - Arab Times) 'Protecting youth against drug abuse is top priority'

KUWAIT, Oct 22, (KUNA): The Ministry of Interior attaches great importance to the fight against the self-damaging use of narcotics and prioritizes the efforts to protect youth against the risks of these substances, a senior official said on Saturday. Between early July and October 14, large quantities of illicit drugs have been seized, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry for Criminal Security Affairs Maj-Gen Khaled Al-Deyain said.

During this period the security services managed to seize up to 15,506 kg of crystal meth (locally known as shabu), 13,118 kg of heroin, 14,032 kg of hashish, 21,100 kg of spice (also known as Zombie Drug), 8,270 Captagon tablets (dubbed Chemical Courage), 27,635 Tramadol tablets 35 grams of Cocaine, and 17,365 tablets of other narcotic substances, he revealed.

In addition, the lawenforcement agencies, in collaboration with the General Administration of Customs, seized 5,445 bottles of imported wine and 1,000 marijuana saplings, and aborted an attempt to smuggle 1.3 million Captagon tablets into the country, Maj-Gen Al-Deyain said in a statement by the Ministry's General Department of Public Relations and Security Media.

At the behest of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Jarrah Al-Sabah, the security services adopt a modern and scientific approach to combating all kinds of narcotic abuse, he pointed out.

The Ministry adopts a notolerance policy against anybody who provide to be involved in drug smuggling or promoting activities with a view to protecting the society against the risks of these self-damaging substances, Maj-Gen Al-Deyain went on. He extolled the supreme political leadership of the country for their limitless support to the ministry in its combat against narcotics, which led to tightening the noose on drug trafficking gangs.

On his part, Director of the Ministry's General Department of Public Relations and Security Media Brig Adel Al-Hashash said his department spares no effort in promoting public awareness, particularly among the youth, about the physical, mental and economic risks posed by narcotics.

The anti-narcotic educational campaign is the ideal strategy to immunize youth against falling prey to drug addiction, he said, citing the role of security media in this regard. Brig Al-Hashash also highlighted the role of parents in educating children against drug abuse and contributing the efforts of the security services.

