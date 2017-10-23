Kuwait- No throwing 'butts' from car - KD 200 fine

(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Oct 22: The Kuwait Municipality has warned against the throwing of cigarette butts while traveling by car, on sidewalks, in parks and public places, reports Al-Rai daily. The daily added, those caught will have to pay KD 200 fine.

The Head of the Municipality's emergency team Zaid Al-Enezi told the daily 'the penalty for violating Article 1 of the Municipal Services Law No. 9 of 1987 which forbids throwing cigarette butts on sidewalks, roads, public squares and parks, is KD 5 and may reach 200 dinars'. Al-Enezi stressed that 'there will be no tolerance and the violator will be punished. He added, the law also prohibits spitting and urinating other than those prepared for that. Writing of graffiti or defacing public places is also forbidden. He referred to the penalty set by the Environment Public Authority which is KD 5,000 for those who violate the environment.

