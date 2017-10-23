Kuwait informed about threat from ISIS - Security tightened

(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY: The security and intelligence wing of an unidentified friendly country recently informed Kuwait about a threat coming from the Islamic State or the socalled DAESH without identifying the location or time, reports Al-Qabas daily.

However, according to reliable sources the security authorities in Kuwait in recent days have tightened security in vital areas through monitoring and inspections and posting security patrols in various areas of the country.

Sources explained these measures are also commensurate with the precautions, which were taken following terrorist attacks in Iraq and Syria.

Sources added, the pace of coordination with the regional and international security agencies is high, in addition to tightening control and cracking down on citizens and expatriates suspected of sympathizing with the DAESH thought.

Sources noted dozens of them were already been called in for investigation and a number of them were detained.

