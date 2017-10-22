Pooja Bhatt to pen her battle with bottle in book

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) IANS

Mumbai, Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt will co-author a book about her battle with alcohol. It will come out early next year.



"I would like to emphasise that it is not an autobiography. At 45, I am too young to write my memoirs. As they say in filmi terms, 'Picture abhi baaki hai, dost'. But I can help others like me deal with their problem by talking about my journey," Pooja said in a statement.



It has been 10 months since she has left liquor.



"It hasn't been easy but it hasn't been too difficult either. A series of chapters in a book called life. It wasn't planned, but we have announced the book on Bhai Dooj, when traditionally Indians have just ushered in a new year. As the Diwali lights continue to sparkle around us, please support me on this journey the way you always have through all my films," added the daughter of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.



Pooja found fame with roles in "Daddy", "Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin", "Sadak" and "Zakhm". As a director, she has helmed "Paap", "Kajraare" and "Jism 2" among others.



It was in March this year that Pooja spoke to journalist Roshmila Bhattacharya on her battle with the bottle saying, "If I didn't quit now, I'd have drank myself to the grave."



Her book will be co-authored with Bhattacharya, and will be published by Penguin India.



On Twitter, Pooja expressed excitement about setting off an "arduous yet life affirming journey into my own heart".



