Packer was at a 'low point in life' when he dated Carey

Los Angeles, Australian billionaire James Packer says he was "at a low point" in his life when he dated singer Mariah Carey.



Packer, 50, broke his silence on his engagement to the 47-year-old singer -- which he called off in October 2016 -- and said the romance was a "mistake" for them both, reports dailymail.co.uk.



"I was at a low point in my personal life. She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me," Packer told The Australian newspaper.



He also admitted that his "biggest regret" was getting divorced from his former wife Erica Baxter, who later dated musician Seal for 12 months.



"It is my biggest regret that I let my marriage to Erica fail. It is what it is and she is doing an incredible job with the kids and we are in a great place," he said.

