Kalki learnt how to change nappies for 'Ribbon'

Mumbai, Actress Kalki Koechlin, who will next be seen in "Ribbon" where she is playing a young mother of a newborn baby girl, took some training on how to take care of a baby including changing nappies, for her role.



Kalki said that since she is playing a mother for the first time, it was quite fascinating for her prepare for the role, especially spending time with the baby girl, as a co-actor of the film.



"I read various books on pregnancy and post birth behavioural changes because of that time, a woman body goes through hormonal changes. Rakhee (Sandilya, the director of the film) has a friend who is a new mother, so I used to spend a lot of time with her, learnt how to change nappy, how to give oil massage to the baby, a lot of things, I think I am a pro on that," Kalki told IANS.



The story of "Ribbon" revolves around a young couple of where Kalki is playing a girl, who has a journey from being single to a mother of a four-year-old daughter.



The film, also features Sumeet Vyas and is scheduled to release on November 3.



