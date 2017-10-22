Adele offered 20mn pounds for Las Vegas residency

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) IANS

Las Vegas, Singer Adele has reportedly been offered 20 million pounds for a year-long residency at The Wynn hotel here.



Officials at The Wynn hotel are keen to sign up the star and have offered her 380,000 pounds per show, reports Thesun.co.uk.



"The days of entertainers coming to retire at Vegas are a thing of the past. In the last few years, we have seen massive stars performing on the strip and every major hotel wants to say they have the biggest star as their resident. Caesars Palace had Mariah Carey, Planet Hollywood has Britney Spears, and we want Adele," said a source.



"Even at half a million dollars a show, we are confident we would make a healthy return," the source added.



Although Adele was forced to cancel one of her Wembley show dates during the summer after damaging her vocal cords, Wynn officials are not concerned about Adele potentially having to cancel any of her shows here.



"Adele is a professional, and knows her own ability. And we are happy to be flexible in negotiations if it's needed in order to bring her on board," said the source.

