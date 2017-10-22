Affleck finds Batman tough but sophisticated

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) IANS

Los Angels, Actor Ben Affleck thinks Batman, a role he has essayed in four films till now, is a tough but sophisticated character.



Affleck, 45, will reprise his role as the billionaire industrialist and his vigilante in the upcoming "Justice League" movie.



He and his co-star Gal Gadot, who plays Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, like the way their characters' differences make them work well together, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



"I think both of them are very alpha-type. Both of them deal with their past and both of them will do everything to make a better world and fight crime and fight evil. So we share a lot in common," Gadot told SFX magazine.



"It's like yin and yang. They work well together. He has everything she does not, she has everything that he doesn't and they work for the same cause... She's warmer and more loving and open and he's more sophisticated," she added.



Affleck believes that Batman is "tough, but sophisticated. He's an a******. It's total typecast".



The actor says the upcoming ensemble project will see a return to a "classic" Batman tale, rather than the raging caped crusader of "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice".



"This is a very different dynamic for Bruce Wayne from the first movie, where he was full of anger and resentment and a kind of irrational rage towards Superman. Here, he really is in the mode of your more classic Batman story, where he's more heroic, trying to save and protect people, trying to build this unit. That was a totally different thing," said Affleck.



