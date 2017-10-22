Kate Hudson works out to improve mood

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) IANS

Los Angeles, Actress Kate Hudson exercises to improve her mood and although she comes across as being positive and happy all the time, she says she isn't and she would be "crazy" if she was.



Hudson, 38, who has co-founded her own fitness label Fabletics, has admitted she not only works out and meditates to stay fit and healthy but to also keep her feeling positive, and her favourite time of yoga is "transcendental meditation" because it is "so simple and quiet", reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Speaking about her work out the "Fools Gold" star said: "Contentment takes discipline".



"Exercise and meditation improve our moods and keep us healthy. So that's what I do. I've tried all kinds of yoga, but transcendental meditation is the one I always go back to. It's so simple and quiet," she added.



MENAFN2210201700630000ID1095973269