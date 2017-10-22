Kuwait- Arab officials discuss green transport

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALEXANDRIA, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Arab transport ministers held their 20th session on Sunday discussing a number of topics namely a plan to set up an Arab environmental center for sustainable transportation.



Egyptian Minister of Transport Dr. Hisham Arafat said in a statement at the meeting start that the conferees would discuss a recommendation by the International Road Transport Union on overhauling roads and facilitating trade among Arab countries, noting need for cooperation to investigate maritime accidents.



He added that the conferees would discuss results and recommendations of the Six International Conference on Maritime Transport and international recommendations on supplying ships.



The officials will also discuss a blueprint for activating the accord for swapping tax pardon and fees on the Arab aviation establishments.



The Kuwaiti delegation partaking in the session is headed by the acting transport undersecretary, Buthaina Al-Sbaiyee. She is accompanied by General Director of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation Yusuf Al-Fozan, the assistant transport undersecretary Mansour Al-Badr, the director of the maritime transport Jamal Al-Kanderi. Mansour Al-Hashemi and Abdullah Al-Rajhi from the Civil Aviation department.



(Sustainable transport is also known as green transport and it is any form of transport that does not use or rely on dwindling natural resources. Instead it relies on renewable or regenerated energy rather than fossil fuels that have a finite life expectancy). (end) ms.rk

