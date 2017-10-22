QIC holds blood donation drive

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) held a blood donation campaign at the company headquarters in West Bay, it was announced in a statement.The campaign was organised by QIC's corporate communications and public relations department, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) blood donation unit. HMC mobilised its blood donation bus along with its medical unit to assist in the blood donation drive.Many QIC staff donated blood during the campaign, according to the statement.Abdulla Y al-Mulla, chief administrative officer of QIC Group, said, 'It is, indeed, gratifying to see such support from our staff and I hope this would serve as a source of inspiration for others in the future.He added: 'The blood donation drive is an integral part of the framework of QIC's corporate social responsibility and engagement towards the community. As a responsible corporate citizen, we will continue to participate in activities related to health, wellness, and the environment to demonstrate our unwavering commitment towards the community and the nation.

