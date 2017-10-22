Qatar joins ITU conference

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has participated in the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-17), organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.The WTDC-17 sets the future strategies and objectives for the development of telecommunications/ICTs, as well as providing direction and guidance to the ITU Telecommunication Development Sector (ITU-D). A high-level delegation from Qatar headed by CRA president Mohamed Ali al-Mannai participated in a strategic ministerial roundtable to discuss the impact of ICTs in attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The CRA said it was honoured to receive a certification by ITU's secretary general in recognition of its thought leadership, contributions, and proactive participation in the organisation of WTDC. Global thought leaders and policy makers who attended the roundtable also discussed the future of digital economy. Al-Mannai also held meetings with ITU officials and delegations from several countries and organisations to discuss bilateral matters.The CRA was also part of a key working group plenary, which drafted the WTDC declaration, and the input of the ITU-D sector to the overall strategic plan to be adopted at the next Plenipotentiary Conference. Expected outcomes of WTDC-17 include a declaration reinforcing the political support for the mission and strategic objectives of ITU-D, an ITU-D contribution to the ITU strategic plan for 2020-2023, and an ITU-D action plan comprising regional initiatives and new and revised resolutions.Additionally, the WTDC will provide recommendations to support the fulfilment of the sector's objectives and new and revised questions to be studied by ITU-D study groups.

