Nama Centre signs pact with UNFPA

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Nama Centre, one of Qatar Foundation for Social Work's (QFSW) affiliated centres, has signed in Doha a co-operation agreement with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to develop the youth programmes provided by the centre.The signatories were Nama's acting executive manager Maryam bint Abdullatif al-Mannai and the UNFPA Arab states regional office director Dr Luay Shabaneh.Al-Mannai said: 'The signing of this important agreement with the UNFPA comes in the context of the centre's continuous efforts to co-operate with international developmental institutions and organisations concerned with youth, with the aim of helping them refine their abilities and hone their personal and practical skills to qualify them to participate effectively in their own personal development and that of their community.Nama Centre offers many initiatives, programmes, and scientific and practical courses for the youth in various fields. It also strives to meet the requirements for social entrepreneurship, as well as support startup owners and provide them with all forms of moral, material, consultative, and logistical support to help them achieve their aspirations, which serve the community, diversify the national economy, and contribute to the achievement of the Qatar National Vision 2030.This also comes as part of the state of Qatar's policy in the field of human development and entrepreneurship support, which underlines the importance of the role of youth in the efforts to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity in the country.

