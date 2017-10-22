Abraj Al Tahwiliya set to be new addition to Corniche skyline

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company's (QIMC) mixed-use development, Abraj Al Tahwiliya, is set to be a vibrant new addition to Doha's iconic Corniche skyline in late 2020, it was announced in a statement.Currently in the construction phase, Abraj Al Tahwiliya is located in the West Bay business district of the Corniche and will breathe new life into the area with residential and retail activities in a space otherwise dominated by offices.Abraj Al Tahwiliya consists of three towers joined at the base, totalling almost 120,000sq m, including underground parking. Each of the three towers will be of a different size and different use.The exclusive 29-storey residential tower with terraces will offer sea-view of the Corniche to residents for the first time, and comes with a range of amenities, including a spa, gym, and swimming pool. The 23-storey second tower consists of office spaces and the third 38-storey tower will comprise of 350 luxury hotel apartments.Linking together at the base is a five-storey podium designed for retail activities, which will welcome the public to shop, dine, and relax by the Corniche, and comes with ample parking.QIMC chief executive officer Abdul Rahman A al-Ansari said: 'QIMC was blessed with land on Doha's Corniche, which we are making best use of by developing Abraj Al Tahwiliya, in partnership with leading international and local consultants. This development will also include the home of QIMC's new headquarters and our core business remains as it is.He added: 'Abraj Al Tahwiliya is a special development in terms of its prime location, stunning design, and because it is mixed-use, the increased footfall and activity from residents and retail visitors will add a sense of life and community to the West Bay, especially Corniche outside ofbusiness hours.

