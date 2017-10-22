Sunday, 22 October 2017 06:35 GMT

Tamuq students recognised for academic achievements

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) More than 80 students have been honoured by Texas A & M University at Qatar (Tamuq) for academic distinction in the fall 2016 and spring 2017 semesters.
These students were either named to the Dean's Honour Roll or named Distinguished Students. To earn the 'Distinguished Student designation, students must complete a semester schedule of at least 15 graded hours with no grade lower than a C and a term GPA of 3.5. To earn the 'Dean's Honour Roll distinction, the same requirements apply with the term GPA being 3.75 or higher.
Tamuq dean Dr César O Malavé recognised the students during an on-campus luncheon.
A total of12 students received the Distinguished Student Award for fall 2016.
A total of 19 students received the Distinguished Student Award for spring 2017.

